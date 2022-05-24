Bombshell Theatre Leaves Its Mark on Milwaukee

× Expand Image: Bombshell Theatre Co. - Faceboook Bombshell Theater Co. 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' promo

In early 2022, a new production company broke onto the Milwaukee theater scene and audiences haven’t stopped applauding since. Bombshell Theatre launched with a mission to bring seldom produced shows to the city, and owners Eric Welch and Tim Albrechtson have clearly lived up to that promise.

“As actors ourselves, we dreamt of producing shows that aren’t often chosen by the theatres in our area,” Albrechtson explains. “When we founded Bombshell, one of our main goals was to revive these rarely told stories. You can expect that our seasons will generally be filled with shows you always wanted to see but never had the opportunity to.”

Welch (producing director) and Albrechtson (artistic director) had the idea for launching their own company for years, and eventually announced their plans in early 2021. Starting any business during the early phases of a pandemic is tricky to say the least, and COVID’s theater restrictions would frighten off nearly any company. For this creative duo, however, the timing seemed perfect.

“We actually thought it would be strategic to start a theatre company during the pandemic,” says Albrechtson. “Crazy … I know. But we knew that if we wanted a successful business, we needed to take our time with the setup. Since (theaters) were closed, there was no pressure to put on a show right away.”

When it came time to create the company’s name, “Bombshell” was an obvious choice for Albrechtson. “A bombshell is a symbol of polished beauty,” he says. “While not every character’s story revolves around their looks, we place an extra polished touch on transformative hair, makeup and costumes. You can see some examples of this work on Eric’s page, Kericters (www.facebook.com/kericters).

“A bombshell is also a shock or surprise,” adds Albrechtson, “and we want you to leave every Bombshell production stunned.”

Bombshell debuted in January with Funny Girl, a musical that hadn’t been produced locally in nearly 40 years. After a sold-out run, the team knew they were on to something special and opened Bubble Boy: The Musical in April. “We want our production choices to be versatile and offer entertainment for every type of theatregoer,” Albrechtson says. “Bubble Boy: The Musical was exactly as crazy, silly and funny as it sounds.”

Audiences can look forward to Bombshell’s next venture, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, opening June 24. Performed outdoors at Wauwatosa’s Hart Park, the theater owners hope the experience will become an annual tradition. “We really want to create a presence in the community by producing something special that they can look forward to every summer,” says Albrechtson.

“Since these productions will be visible to anybody passing by, we’re aiming to keep this slot as a family-friendly show. With Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, you can expect adventure and great music as well as watching magic come to life.”

Future shows include Bedknobs & Broomsticks: In Concert and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, both of which fit Bombshell’s mission. “The Sherman Brothers’ music from Bedknobs & Broomsticks deserves a dedicated performance to remind people of its magic,” says Albrechtson. “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is another musical that everybody fell in love with but have never gotten the chance to see on stage. We think both of these productions demonstrate that there are always timeless lessons to be learned and iconic characters to be cherished.”

Bombshell Theatre’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang opens June 24 and runs through July 2. See www.bombshelltheatre.org for tickets as well as updates on future productions, auditions and how you can get involved with this vibrant, new theater company.