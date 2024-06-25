Art, Photography and Energy Healing with Mvgicspells

× Expand Photo via Mvgicspells Kaki Kaki

Jaqueline M. Tavares Vera, better known as Kaki, is a multidisciplinary artist who specializes in photography, visual art, energy healing and more. They are behind Mvgicspells, a brand that explores the spirituality and authenticity of the human experience. The Mvgicspells website describes Kaki as a non-binary, genderfluid Latina folk as well as a “cosmic being living a human experience.” They offer photography services in addition to holistic practices including Tarot readings and Reiki healing.

Born in León, Guanajuato, Mexico and raised in Milwaukee, Kaki’s creative origins started with photography. Their father often carried a disposable film camera and amassed a plethora of family photo albums. “Flipping through all those pictures really inspired me to get into it myself,” Kaki recalls. “I also got really into Tumblr when I was like 16, and it was around that time when I saved enough to buy my first DSLR camera—which I still have to this day.”

They took various art classes in high school including sewing, ceramics and fashion design. “I’ve always been surrounded by art, and from a young age I found that I have healing hands that I am meant to use to create and help others,” Kaki affirms.

“Mvgicspells” had originally been Kaki’s social media username, derived from a Crystal Castles song. Eventually, Kaki decided to make it their business name too.

Portraiture and More

Kaki’s photography encompasses portraiture, street, nature, architecture, weddings and more. Their work often brings out radiant colors or dreamlike moodiness. “I love detail and composure, and I love playing with lights and shadows,” they describe it. “If you move just a little bit to one side or another, you could see a whole different picture. Photography has really helped open me up to different possibilities and multiple perspectives with life in general.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Their visual art is full of detailed whimsy, incorporating serpentine lines and capricious patterns to form cohesive shapes. “I’m inspired by architecture in that way,” Kaki adds. “I find beauty in the chaos and honor the imperfections, while simultaneously drawing intuitively and with intention.”

Kaki is currently working on a “Priority Mail” series where they are drawing on mail stickers. The project is about a year in the works and will be sold as a collection soon. Mvgicspells sells other prints and is open to taking commissions as well.

As an energy healer, Kaki is both an experienced Tarot reader and certified Reiki practitioner. “I don’t like seeing people hurting,” they share. “We all have gifts and it’s just a matter of tapping into them. We grow up and get programmed by everything that surrounds us, but often we forget the power that we have.”

This is exactly what Kaki hopes to help their clients unlock by way of their services. They elaborate, “Learning about Chakras has helped me work through a lot of my own trauma. It’s so important not to stay stuck in the hurt and honor your own boundaries. We have to nurture the inner child within us and give ourselves the love that we’ve always deserved but might not have always had.”

Bilingual Energy Healing

They offer energy healing in both English and Spanish. “For people in the Hispanic community, more often than not, it can be a struggle to have access to medical and mental health services or even just come across resources,” Kaki notes. “Many are also not aware of how beneficial energy healing can actually be. Some of the places that have really helped me with healing are CORE/ El Centro and Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, and I want to be able to give back to my community through helping others heal via my knowledge and services.”

Kaki emphasizes that while it is imperative to go to a conventional, licensed doctor when one needs to, energy healing services are complementary and alternative practices that can help speed up recovery or reduce symptoms. “It helps with the physical as well as what goes beyond,” they explain. “When we suppress our emotions, disregard them or don’t allow ourselves to feel them, they can manifest as physical ailments.”

In terms of goals, Kaki hopes to vend Mvgicspells at more markets and events by selling art and doing tarot readings. They would love to start leading workshops as well. “I recently did the Astrology Market at The Sugar Maple and that was really fun,” they mention. “It would be great to look into more events like that and collaborate with more people.”

Visit Mvgicspells’ website at mvgicspells.my.canva.site and follow Kaki on Instagram @mvgicspells to view their work or get in touch for services.