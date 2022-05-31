Bay View Gallery Night This Friday

Photo: Bay View Gallery Night - Facebook Bay View Gallery Night Bay View Gallery Night

Nestled in Milwaukee’s South Side, Bay View has become one of the city’s most thriving neighborhoods. When visiting this part of Milwaukee, one will find an overwhelming sense of community, and nothing showcases this incredible feeling quite like a night of art, music, local business, and celebration. Since its debut in 2011, Bay View Gallery Night (BVGN) became an annual tradition that, despite skipping 2020 for the pandemic, has continued to thrive and create opportunities for local businesses to shine.

The 2022 Bay View Gallery Night takes place Friday, June 3 from 5-10 p.m. Times may vary at different venues. For more information regarding BVGN and a mobile map, visit bvgn.org.

“The purpose of BVGN is for the community to celebrate local art, local business, and local musicians in a great neighborhood,” says cofounder Jeff Redmon. “When we debuted BVGN, the event was designed to provide a completely different experience from the traditional gallery night.”

Featuring over 50 locations, BVGN places emphasis on the unique businesses in Bay View, ranging from bars to breweries to restaurants. “This creates a dynamic which makes it very accessible to people,” says Redmon. “The participating businesses just need to have an art/music element to take part, and many choose creative friends of theirs to display art or perform.”

In addition to showcasing art and music, BVGN also occurs at the same time as Bay View Jazz Fest, which creates an added layer of artistic community to be enjoyed.

Packed with a variety of local businesses, it’s no wonder Redmon and his fellow co-founder, Chuck Watson, chose this neighborhood. “The event organically grew to be larger than the Gallery Night MKE,” Redmon says.“Bay View is where I have lived for the past 13 years, which is why it was chosen. It is a really great community where many artists live.”

The money made from the event goes directly back into the community. BVGN is free to attend. The economic impact is undeniable, “having brought millions into the neighborhood since its inception,” according to Redmon.

BVGN is sure to be a night of inspiring art and musical talent. Redmon’s own Scout Gallery will feature an exhibition of paintings by Stephanie Copoulos-Selle. The Hide House and The Lincoln Warehouse will have shuttles running, and the two locations are full of galleries and businesses to explore. At BVGN, it is inevitable to become wrapped up in Bay View’s lively culture and dynamic sense of community.