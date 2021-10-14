× Expand Image courtesy Doodles&Paper Artwork Doodles&Paper Artwork

Art has always been a part of Asma Wahed’s life. Growing up she was always drawn to colorful designs and motifs on her mother’s sarees and practiced capturing them on paper. She is also inspired by nature and absorbs inspiration from her garden and the books she read to her children and throughout her career as a teacher.

Tell us how you got the idea for your business?

I have been blessed to work with curious little minds for many years but I felt the need to slow down, connect with nature and set my own pace. This provided a perfect opportunity to launch my dreams and Doodles&Paper Artwork was born (my children came up with the business name and I think it's perfect!)

Has your business been successful and how long?

It's been rewarding and successful after five years. I often see customers with tears in their eyes. A verse from a song or a quote would remind them of a loved one lost too soon, take their minds back to pleasant memories or make them feel hopeful for the future. I get compensated with hugs, smiles and tears which are truly precious to me and keeps me motivated to keep following my heart.

Do you have an art background or are you self-taught?

I am a self-taught artist and keep learning and experimenting as I go and grow.

Explain your process.

My process of painting is spontaneous and I draw inspiration from the paper and patterns. I keep building layers with inks, paints, doodles and fabrics. Most of my backgrounds are fingerpainted and I love experimenting with texture mediums and embellishments to create depth. Growing up, my preferred medium was watercolors but discovering mixed media opened a whole new world of exciting possibilities and I could combine different mediums on one canvas. Colors evoke different emotions in us. I feel it is the job of an artist to let them play harmoniously on the canvas. I feel I can tell a story with just colors and shapes. I draw the details on patterned paper and let the designs and colors be the star.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

You do both children and adult art. Which one do you like best?

My artwork is whimsical, colorful and playful and I bring these elements in both children and adult artwork. I want people to embrace their inner child and get lost in a world of fantasy and mystical creatures. I want to pass on the joy I feel while creating and hope the inspirational quotes remind them how beautiful life is.

What advice can you offer someone wishing to have their own business?

I always encourage people to go for it! If I didn't follow my heart, I wouldn't have discovered my true potential and always questioned myself "what if?" Deep down we all know what our true calling is, we just need to have faith, listen to that voice and take the leap.

What do you tell your children in order to encourage them to follow their dreams?

I firmly believe and constantly seek to maintain a balance between making a living and making a life. I tell my kids to Dream Big! Work hard, be kind and honest and always do things that nourish and refuel your soul. Whatever you choose to do, give it your best and always stay true to yourself.

Was the transformation from teacher to full-time artist a difficult one?

Surprisingly it wasn't. When we bought our house in the country, everything started falling into place. I had to move far from work which gave me the perfect opportunity to rethink my future goals. As I settled into my new home, I finally had the space and the time to dedicate to my art. I started gardening which helped me relax, focus and provided a constant and consistent source of inspiration.