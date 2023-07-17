Glass Artist Inspired by Nature and Whimsy Creates Unique and Colorful Pieces

× Expand Photo courtesy Laura Dawson Laura Dawson Laura Dawson

Laura Dawson is a kiln-formed glass artist who developed her craft while a student at Alverno College. I find her work quite unlike others I have seen, in designs and shapes appealing to the eye. Bright colors make it real “eye candy”.

When did you start learning to create with glass?

I began working with stained glass in the late ‘80s, making stained glass panels and suncatchers for many years. In the late ‘90s I discovered fused glass. After taking a one-day workshop I bought a used kiln and have been fusing glass in my home studio ever since.

Image courtesy Laura Dawson Laura Dawson Laura Dawson

You have been inspired by other glass artists like Dale Chihuly. Where else do you draw inspiration for your designs?

My inspiration comes from nature. I am drawn to the beauty of landscapes, especially trees and plant life. Sunsets and sunrises are often featured in my glass work. Additionally, I have a strong attraction to dragonflies and animals (especially cats), bright colors and whimsy.

There is a sense of mystery to the process of fusing glass that I truly embrace. I can set up the glass to be fired hoping I have some control of it, but ultimately, it’s always up to nature—heat and time—that determines the outcome. The unique colors, textures and shapes achieved by melting glass is addictive. It's really a passion for me.

What is involved in the kiln process?

Image courtesy Laura Dawson Laura Dawson Laura Dawson

Glass fusing is the process of stacking two or more layers of “compatible” glass together to make a design, and then placing the stacked glass into a kiln, where it melts (fuses) together. The kiln will heat the glass slowly from room temperature up to fusing temperatures (1300º-1500º Fahrenheit) and slowly back down again according to the firing program or schedule selected. Different effects—how smooth, or dimensional the finished surface of the fused piece will be—can be created by controlling the firing program. The finished fused piece can be displayed as a flat decorative piece or put back into the kiln and shaped into a 3-dimensional piece such as a bowl, vase, or other artistic shape through a second firing; this type of glass kiln-forming is called “slumping.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Image courtesy Laura Dawson Laura Dawson Laura Dawson

You have shops on Pinterest and Etsy. Are they successful?

I have had success with selling my art on Etsy and through two galleries in the Milwaukee area. I make glass art for the sake of making art and enjoy knowing people appreciate it and choose to purchase a piece.