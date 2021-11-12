MARN Opens Marketplace for Local Artists

× Expand Photo via marnarts.org MARN Marketplace MARN Marketplace

Milwaukee-area residents will have another opportunity to support local artists and artisans this holiday season. The Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN) recently opened the MARN Marketplace, a retail shop, in its Art + Culture Hub, 191 N. Broadway St.

MARN was founded in 2002, with an organizational mission to support diverse artists and artisans in the city. The organization offers programs to its members, including mentorship, and virtual and in-person workshops focused on business aspects of artist careers.

A $3 million grant from the Anonymous Fund at the Greater Milwaukee foundation made it possible for the organization to relocate to its current 5,500 square-foot facility in October 2019.

Located on the first floor of the Lofts on Broadway building, the spacious Art + Culture Hub includes an art gallery and exhibition hall, a coffee and wine bar operated by Interval, and the Innovation Studio, a studio dedicated to arts and technology. The facility also offers event rentals.

Sam Woods, MARN communications manager, said the organization launched the Marketplace as “an obvious continuation of our mission. We want our artists to be seen and get paid.” The organization planned to open the Marketplace earlier this year, but the opening was put on hold due to COVID-19 concerns.

The MARN Marketplace features items made by more than 30 local artists and artisans and MARN members at a variety of price ranges. Items include fine art, home goods, and gift items such as furniture, jewelry, potholders, T-shirts, books and aprons. Shoppers can order items online through marnarts.org but are encouraged to visit the Marketplace to see the items in person and interact with MARN staff.

“You can do your holiday shopping on Amazon or online, but if you want to keep the local arts scene in Milwaukee going, this is a great place to do it,” Woods said.