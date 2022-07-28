Morning Glory Art Fair Comes to Fiserv Forum

× Expand Photo via Morning Glory Art Fair Morning Glory Art Fair

The nonprofit Wisconsin Craft organization helps promote statewide artists through exhibitions and two signature events, the Morning Glory Art Fair and the MKE Fine Craft Studio tour.

Formerly named the Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council, the organization, the second largest in the United States, was established as the Wisconsin Society of Applied Arts in 1916 and changed its name to Wisconsin Craft in 2021.

The 2022 Morning Glory Art Fair, a juried art and craft show featuring 135 nationwide artists and artisans, will be held Aug. 13-14 at Fiserv Forum Plaza. The MKE Fine Craft Studio Tour, a self-guided tour of 15 Milwaukee-area studios showcasing 42 artists, will take place Oct. 1-2.

“One of the best perks that comes from membership is the natural networking that happens when artists and supporters get involved and participate in events,” said Jean Wells, president of Wisconsin Craft. “This is one of the most important ways we can support current artists, along with the next generation of artisans.”

Wells, a ceramics artist and member of Wisconsin Craft for 30 years, joined the organization when her uncle gifted her a membership after she started her business. “I was completely unaware at the time what a valuable and insightful gift that was—the friendships, experiences and knowledge gained from my colleagues over the years has been priceless,” she added.

In addition to an Artist Member Directory, wisconsincraft.org maintains an online boutique which includes links to more than 75 artist websites. Wells said that the organization plans to increase its programming to include marketing, finance, and other business workshops.

Jeffrey Raasch, a Milwaukee-based sculptor who works in clay, has also been a member of Wisconsin Craft for 30 years. “I appreciate all the hard work they do to promote and educate the public,” he said. “I and many others like me have benefited from the organization—it has helped me thrive as an artist.”

Wisconsin Craft membership is open to all artists, students, supporters, patrons and businesses. Memberships are $50 annually; $25 for students. Those interested can purchase a membership on the Wisconsin Craft website.

Wells said the organization is actively seeking members and is interested in expanding its board of directors and committees. “As our membership continues to grow, we will be looking to partner with other arts organizations and businesses around the state, to connect more communities to the traditional and contemporary crafts fields,” she noted. “If you would like to get involved to support our mission, please contact us at info@wisconsincraft.org.”