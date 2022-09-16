New Jaime Brown Mural Painted Live at Milwaukee Night Market

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Lintonen Jaime Brown 310 W. Wisconsin mural Jaime Brown 310 W. Wisconsin mural

Kenosha native Jaime Brown recently brought her renowned street art skills to the Milwaukee Night Market, a monthly festival dedicated to local vendors and artists. The Muslim muralist paints her spaces with talent that is anything but conventional, and her latest artistic addition to Milwaukee at 310 W. Wisconsin Ave. shows her fun spirit and bold style. The Night Market was a unique experience, in which she was asked to paint the space she was given within the span of six hours. Clad in leopard print overalls and covered in paint, watching her work was a fascinating and exciting new way to encounter public art.

Photo by Elizabeth Lintonen Jaime Brown 310 W. Wisconsin mural detail Jaime Brown 310 W. Wisconsin mural detail

Accessibility is a big part of the reason Brown loves creating street art. “It’s free and it’s available for everyone to enjoy. It gives everyone a chance to enjoy art, not just the people who can afford fine art,” says Brown. “Art truly unifies people. It has a way of bringing people together that no other art form can. With art, there’s nothing dividing anybody from anybody else. Rich, poor, educated, uneducated, it doesn’t matter. Everyone can see it and enjoy it and that’s why I like street art so much. It’s a way to erase all of those lines.” With her bright colors, bold shapes, and clever symbols, Brown’s art has been quickly gaining popularity. Not only is her art accessible, it’s delightful to witness.

Brown has painted spaces all over the country and abroad, but to her, Milwaukee has a certain charm. “The City of Milwaukee has always been so friendly, welcoming, and encouraging of my artwork, and I truly love interacting with everyone that passes by,” says Brown. “There’s a certain something about Milwaukee that no one can quite put their finger on, but everyone can feel it when they’re there.”

The Night Market posed a unique challenge for Brown, but one she embraced wholeheartedly and enjoyed thoroughly. “For these murals it’s a fun, summer-y theme. Very lighthearted, lots of colors, bold shapes, and the second one is freestyled, it wasn’t planned at all,” remarks Brown. “The whole entire project was in partnership with Art in Buildings and the Time Equities group. They reached out to me with the idea of doing a live mural painting, and then even after the Market was finished, the mural remained up for people who didn’t have a chance to go to the Night Market to enjoy.

“The difference between Milwaukee and everywhere else in the world is that Milwaukee has a deep appreciation and love for the arts in general. This city is so rich in the different types of arts that it showcases, highlights and encourages.”

To view more of Jaime Brown’s artwork, or for inquiries concerning a mural or custom artwork for your space, visit JaimeBrownArt.com or @JaimeNotJamie on Instagram.

The next Milwaukee Night Market will be held on Sept. 21. For more information visit: mkenightmarket.com.