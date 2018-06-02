​SummerStage of Delafield presents "Party in the Park" w/Funhouse (4pm)

SummerStage of Delafield will present “Party in the Park”featuring music, wine and beer tasting on Saturday, June 2, 2018,from 4PM to 9PM.

The featured band will be Funhouse, back by popular demand. Funhouse plays high

energy, danceable covers of 80s tunes, along with a few 70s and 90s songs sprinkled in. New this year will be wine and beer tasting for adults 21 or older receiving five drink tickets per person. On-site will be plenty of food options including Bake Street Cafe, Culver’s and Tex-a-Consin Mobile Smokehouse. Patrons may also carry in food and beverages for a picnic.

A special thanks to sponsors: Water 2 Wine, Raised Grain Brewing Company, Bake

Street Cafe, and Culver’s. Tickets are available online through our website, at our downtown Delafield location during business hours, or at the SummerStage venue one hour prior to the performance. Seating is unassigned and available on a first come, first served basis. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. A limited number of chairs are also available for rent.

Food, raffle, and family entertainment start at 4PM with concert start time of 6:30PM.

Admission: Adults $20, $10 for Youth 13 and older, Kids 12 and under are FREE. Lapham Peak State Park admission will be FREE the night of the event.

SummerStage of Delafield is a non-profit organization formed in 2006 to showcase the performing arts in the heart of Lake Country. The outdoor performance venue is situated in Lapham Peak State Park on Highway C, just south of downtown Delafield. For more information on future events and performances, please visit our website at summerstageofdelafield.org or email us at info@summerstageofdelafield.org

