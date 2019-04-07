Catherine Lottes: “A Mirror to the Soul of Nature”

April 7 – June 2, 2019

Opening Reception Sunday, April 7, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Artist Talk 2:00 p.m.

Lottes works with the world of patterns created by mirroring images from single-source photographs she takes of nature. She believes that symmetry gives a sense of balance and harmony and evokes a spiritual or transcendent response within us. Lottes also shares that the “spirits” or “totems” she creates often do not reveal themselves in the image until after it has been mirrored with itself.

A Hesse quote Lottes refers to is, “Trees are sanctuaries. Whoever knows how to speak to them, whoever knows how to listen to them, can learn the truth. They do not preach learning and precepts, they preach, undeterred by particulars, the ancient law of life.” Wandering, Hermann Hesse