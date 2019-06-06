“A Montage of Art” by Fine Art Montage Artists

The Uihlein Peters Gallery at Saint John’s On The Lake, 1840 North Prospect Avenue in Milwaukee, is delighted to exhibit the works of

twelve award winning artists who are members of Fine Art Montage. In addition, a portion of the Barndt family’s dazzling collection of Kaleidoscopes will

be on display. The show will be on available June 6-August 18, 2019. For more information about the artists go to: http://www.fineartmontage.com/

A complimentary reception will celebrate

the exhibit opening June 13, 5:00-6:30 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served.

The Uihlein Peters Gallery, located in the Lower Level of Saint John’s On The Lake, is open daily

from 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Admission is free. Limited parking is available on the south side of building.