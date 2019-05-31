“A Year of Cocktails” Solo Exhibition by Cecelia Blenker

Inspiration Studios welcomes to its West Allis gallery walls, acrylic paintings of fancy, colorful cocktails created by Cecelia Blenker of Waukesha. The collection titled A Year of Cocktails will adorn the gallery walls at 1500 S. 73rd Street from May 31 to June 23, 2019. An Opening Reception with the artist is scheduled for Friday, May 31, 5:00-8:00pm. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Growing up in Tucson, Arizona, Blenker was inspired by the unique plants and animals of the desert and she still spends time there with her family. The desert plants have inspired her outdoor craft over the years, offering her many opportunities to paint and exhibit at Boerner Botanical Gardens, Cedarburg Strawberry Festival, Waukesha’s Farmers Market, to name a few.

Shifting her focus, this exhibit of cocktails embodies Blenker’s bold use of color, playful mark-making, and whimsy. These are paintings of year-round cocktails.

An Opening Reception with Cecelia Blenker will be held Friday, May 31, 5:00-8:00pm. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. The gallery will be open for viewing during the Village Playhouse 34th Annual One Act Theatre Festival, June 7-23. Additional private viewings are available by contacting the gallery.

For more information, visit www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com or www.CreativeArtsOasis.com.