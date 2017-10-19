“Absurd Observations: The Art of Joan Hollnagel” and “Printmakers” Exhibits

The Cedarburg Cultural Center is proud to host two upcoming Exhibits and Sales highlighting the creative talents of Cedarburg artist, Joan Hollnagel in the Center’s East Gallery, alongside fine printmaking works of local artists Jack Pachuta, Jewell Riano-Bradley, Susan Steinhafel and Paul Yank, shown in the Center’s Columbia St. Mary’s and Corridor Galleries. Both exhibits begin on Thurs., October 19 and run through Sun., November 26, 2017.

Joan Hollnagel is a mixed media artist who likes to paint realistic and entertaining paintings. She also works in clay, making whimsical sculptures of people and animals, which are often placed in gardens or homes. The artist finds humor in all corners of life.

The four local printmakers, who will be showing a variety of collagraphs, monoprints and mixed media prints, are all studio artists at Ozaukee Art Center of Cedarburg, located inside a 150 year-old brewery Paul Yank converted into a large-scale studio and gallery space.

Yank is a graduate of Layton School of Art, where he obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and attended the University of Kyoto in Japan while serving in the Marine Corps. The artist was sculptor in residence at the Milwaukee Public Museum, where he executed figurative sculpture and three-dimensional objects in the development of exhibits. He had an active private studio during this period, and when these demands expanded, he resigned from his museum position.

Jack Pachuta takes a non-traditional approach to his subject matter. Combining printmaking techniques with craftsmanship of pencil and ink renderings, his works are known for their vibrant colors and unique textures that prompt the viewers to go beyond their existing perspective.

Riano-Bradley, former art educator and school administrator, has returned to her love of art after a career dedicated to leadership and school administration and completing her Doctorate in Education. A professional artist whose artworks, whether realistic or abstract, are filled with images inspired by the art media and process itself and a unique approach to subject matter.

Susan Steinhafel, an award-winning photographer, has degreed in Fine Art and Advertising, Commercial Design, and Photography. She describes printmaking as a meditative art form that draws out the artist’s emotions. Her printmaking has a soft style of straight forward simplicity and spot-on composition.

A public opening reception will be held on Monday, October 23 from 6-8 pm. Complimentary refreshments will be available.