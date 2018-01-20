“Audition Round,” 2018 Mid-Winter Talent Contest at the Coffee House, 619 N. 19th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233 on January 20, 2018 at 8 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 at the door.

Come cheer on your favorites in the first round of The Coffee House’s annual Mid-Winter Talent Contest (pre-registration by 1/17/18 required to perform). Hear tomorrow’s stars of acoustic music, poetry, comedy, and spoken word arts today!