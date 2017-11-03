“Beyond My Window Sill” Exhibit: Painted Windows by Veronica Shmauz

The Inspiration Studios gallery walls will be flooded with artwork by West Allis artist. Veronica Shmauz, for the entire month of November. Ronni’s Beyond My Window Sill exhibition features painted antique windows, screens, and other unconventional surfaces.

“I love painting on many different surfaces,” says Shmauz, “including canvases, screens and gourds. However, my favorite canvas is antique windows. This exhibit will consist of windows, screens, and some metal drum lids that I recently started painting. It’s all so much fun!”

An Opening Reception with Ronni Shmauz will be held on Friday, November 3, 6-9pm, with complimentary appetizers and refreshments. It is free and open to the public. The gallery will also be open on Tuesdays, November 7 and November 14, 6:00-7:00pm. Additional private viewings are available by contacting the gallery.

Shmauz is an avid proponent of green initiatives and demonstrates for people how they can creatively re-use materials that might otherwise be discarded.