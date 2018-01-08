“Clear and Present”: artwork by Kristin Bauer and Paul Owen Weiner

Featuring artwork by Kristin Bauer and Paul Owen Weiner, the H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art will hold “Clear and Present” from Jan. 8 through March 2.

Admission to the exhibition is free, and the public is welcome. The gallery is located on the campus of Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

“Clear and Present” dissects the visual vocabulary of language through a continuum of printed words from the concrete to the unknowable. Special events planned during the exhibition include:

Opening reception: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11

Artist lecture: 5 p.m. Feb. 28

Based in Tempe, Arizona, Bauer builds sculptural assemblages that layer text within strata of polymer pigment and plexiglass. They create visual abstractions and transfer new meaning into fixed language.

Weiner, of Denver, frames prints of legislative documents and executive orders under distressed and decimated glass surfaces. The redacted transparency incites limitations of expression during times of duress.

The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (with Thursday evening hours from 6 to 8 p.m.) and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. For details, see the gallery website at www.carthage.edu/artgallery.