“Dying loudly: Opera isn’t dying…but we are!” Italian opera & classical theatre scenes

Google Calendar - “Dying loudly: Opera isn’t dying…but we are!” Italian opera & classical theatre scenes - 2018-04-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Dying loudly: Opera isn’t dying…but we are!” Italian opera & classical theatre scenes - 2018-04-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Dying loudly: Opera isn’t dying…but we are!” Italian opera & classical theatre scenes - 2018-04-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - “Dying loudly: Opera isn’t dying…but we are!” Italian opera & classical theatre scenes - 2018-04-06 19:30:00

UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Students of the UWM Opera Theatre program will perform Italian opera scenes highlighting death and the art of fighting. Staged and directed by UWM faculty and Milwaukee Opera Theatre artists.

Performances at 7:30PM

Tier 3: General – $20; Seniors and UWM Faculty/Staff – $15; Students – $10; Majors – Free

Info
UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - “Dying loudly: Opera isn’t dying…but we are!” Italian opera & classical theatre scenes - 2018-04-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Dying loudly: Opera isn’t dying…but we are!” Italian opera & classical theatre scenes - 2018-04-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Dying loudly: Opera isn’t dying…but we are!” Italian opera & classical theatre scenes - 2018-04-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - “Dying loudly: Opera isn’t dying…but we are!” Italian opera & classical theatre scenes - 2018-04-06 19:30:00 Google Calendar - “Dying loudly: Opera isn’t dying…but we are!” Italian opera & classical theatre scenes - 2018-04-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Dying loudly: Opera isn’t dying…but we are!” Italian opera & classical theatre scenes - 2018-04-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Dying loudly: Opera isn’t dying…but we are!” Italian opera & classical theatre scenes - 2018-04-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - “Dying loudly: Opera isn’t dying…but we are!” Italian opera & classical theatre scenes - 2018-04-07 19:30:00