“Dying loudly: Opera isn’t dying…but we are!” Italian opera & classical theatre scenes
UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Students of the UWM Opera Theatre program will perform Italian opera scenes highlighting death and the art of fighting. Staged and directed by UWM faculty and Milwaukee Opera Theatre artists.
Performances at 7:30PM
Tier 3: General – $20; Seniors and UWM Faculty/Staff – $15; Students – $10; Majors – Free
