“Fire On Ice” Event at Black Cat Alley

On February 3rd, Artists Todd Mrozinski and Renee Bebeau will paint images of fiery flames on a four-foot-wide slab of ice as a live performance in Black Cat Alley. Evoking Mrozinski’s recent body of work—oil paintings that feature built-up surfaces of paint that resemble fires and burning logs—the duo will bring a fun project idea to life with this unique winter art happening.

The idea began with master ice carver Max Zuleta, owner of Wisconsin-based ice sculpting business Art Below Zero. Zuleta, when asked to install one of his world-famous ice sculptures at Black Cat Alley, said, “What about a mural painted on ice?” Zuleta has perfected a recipe for food-grade paints that will stick to the slick, frozen surface of ice, and artist Todd Mrozinski is eager to see how his painted flames will look on such a unique “canvas.”

“The East Side BID is planning to activate Black Cat Alley with year-round, unique art installations and activities,” says East Side BID Executive Director Kristin Godfrey. “We will be hosting art happenings, music and food events—Black Cat Alley is the new place to be.”

The Fire on Ice event will take place from noon to 3pm in Black Cat Alley, Milwaukee’s premier street art destination, located in the alley between Farwell and Prospect, behind the Oriental Theater. The public is invited to come enjoy the performance, and warm up by an outdoor bonfire on-site. Afterwards, all will be invited to join artist Renee Bebeau and Todd Mrozinski inside the future space of the Sip ‘n Purr Café (at 2021 E Ivanhoe Place) to create paper “fire collages” as a collaborative art piece. The event is sponsored by the East Side BID and free to the public.

About Black Cat Alley

Black Cat Alley is a project sponsored by the East Side BID (Business Improvement District) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The brainchild of local citizens and volunteers, Black Cat Alley is now a major arts destination for our city and the model for other public mural projects. The space includes 15 murals by 17 artists in a one-block alleyway. Major early sponsors included Roundy’s, Colectivo, New Land Enterprises, and the Milwaukee Arts Board.

About Art Below Zero

Master Carver Max Zuleta and his partner Jeanne Koivunen-Zuleta create award-winning ice sculptures that regularly push the limits of ice art. Ice sculpting since 1987 and recognized internationally, Max is ranked among the top ice sculptors in the world. Their ice carvings have been featured in competitions and exhibitions in Alaska, Belgium Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Holland and Mexico, as well as for several television productions. More information can be found at www.artbelowzero.net.

About the Artists

Todd Mrozinski acquired his BFA in painting from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design in 1997 and in 1996 attended The New York Studio Program. He has been in solo and group exhibitions nationwide and his work is in various public and private collections. The elements of earth, air, fire, water and spirit, as well as his home and everyday objects are his subject matter. Renée Bebeau (AKA "Luna") is an artist who works with a variety of mediums including oil, acrylic and watercolor paint, wood burning, mirror etching, metal leafing, clay and henna.