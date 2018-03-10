Gallery 218 for Local Art New Year, New Shows

What: New exhibit – now thru March 31

New exhibit : “Gallery Artists”

Location: Gallery 218, in the Marshall Building, 207 East Buffalo 2nd floor, Milwaukee, WI 53202,

Date: Now thru March 31 2018

Cost: Free. Open to the Public.

Information 414-643-1732

www.gallery218.com

Twitter: @gallery218

Instagram: 218gallery

Jhha23@usa.net

Milwaukee , Wisconsin , USA . Gallery 218, a 28year old Contemporary art gallery space totally run by artists, is located in the Third Ward at 207 East Buffalo Street, Second floor, at Suite 218, Milwaukee WI.

Currently: Artists members Group Show at Gallery 218: paintings by Judith Hooks, Photographs by Bernie Newman, JoAnn O’Hare and Martha Coaty, digital media by Pui Che, Clay works by Scott Onsager.

Next show: April 20-An Abstract Nature, and A Force of Nature ( juried women abstract artists)

hours

March 3, 2018- open 1-5pm Meet artist Judith Hooks

March 10: open 1-5pm Meet artist Judith Hooks

March 17: open 1-5pm Meet artist Scott Osager

March 24: open 1-5pm Meet artist Judith Hooks

March 31 open 1-5pm Meet artist Judith Hooks

Gallery 218 207 East Buffalo Street Second Floor Suite 218, Milwaukee WI 53202 USA 414-643-1732

Gallery 218 will be celebrating its 28th anniversary in 2018. Watch for special events and shows. Artists wanted now for the 2018 season. Bring work samples, resume, and artist statement to the gallery during regular hours. Gallery exhibits new, emerging, and established artists in all media, in a cooperative setting.

Gallery 218 is a contemporary art gallery space totally run by artists-All volunteers. Regular gallery 218 hours are Saturday 1-5pm and by appointment. For more information call 414-643-1732, or email director at jhha23@usa.net and visit www.gallery218.com.