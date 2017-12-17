Wauwatosa Presbyterian Chruch

2366 N. 80th Stret Wauwatosa

“Gloria" by Antonio Vivaldi

December 17, 2017 8:15 and 10:30 am

Free

The “Gloria" by Antonio Vivaldi will be presented by the Chancel Choir of Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church and strings and winds on Sunday morning, December 17, 2017, at 8:15 and 1030 am worship services.

Vivaldi was an Italian priest who spent much of his career teaching and performing music with the orphan and abandoned girls of a Catholic school. His students presented many of his own compositions including the “Gloria" that was written in 1715 or so. It is a joyful piece that includes solos for two sopranos and an alto as well as a duet.

All are welcome to worship at WPC services at 8:15 or 10:30 on any Sunday but particularly for this holiday gift on Sunday, December 17th,