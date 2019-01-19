“Hamiltunes” Community Singalong

Everyone is a star in this free community singalong of the smash Broadway hit “Hamilton,” which will take place on the DCA Main Stage. Those who wish will sing the songs from “Hamilton” collectively; no special singing skills required. Costumes are encouraged.

More information about both these events is available at the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m, and can also be reached on the phone at (920) 868-2728 or online at dcauditorium.org.

The DCA winter season is sponsored by Dahl Law Firm and Ross Estate Planning.

Special thanks to Passport Program partners, Friends of Gibraltar, and Gibraltar Schools.