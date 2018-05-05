“Invictus” – Choral Collage Concert

Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (UW-Milwaukee) 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

The UWM Concert Chorale, Women’s Choir, Men’s Choir, and Chamber Choir present their final concert of the 2017-2018 school year featuring choral music based on the theme “Invictus.”

General Admission – $12; Seniors and UWM Faculty – $8; Students (w/ID) & Under 18 – Free; Majors – Free 

