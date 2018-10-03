“Paintings by Kenn Kwint”: Exhibit Opening Reception and Presentation

“Paintings by Kenn Kwint” Presented at the Museum of Wisconsin Art On The Lake at Saint John’s On The Lake

Exhibit Opening Reception and Presentation, Wednesday, October 3, 2018

The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) is delighted to showcase the exceptional works of artist, Kenn Kwint, at MOWA On The Lake located at Saint John’s On The Lake, 1840 North Prospect Avenue in Milwaukee. The exhibition will be on display from October 3, 2018 through January 9, 2019.

A complimentary reception will mark the exhibit opening

Wednesday, October 3, 5:45-7:00 p.m. in the Museum Gallery featuring music by MC Swingtet. Light Refreshments will be served.

In addition, MOWA’s Director of Collections and Exhibitions, Graeme Reid, will give a presentation describing the artists' works, at 7:00 p.m.

Kwint describes his paintings as “primitive marks on a sophisticated ground.” He initiates his creative practice without any preconceived subject matter and the physically tactile and emotionally charged results testify to his passionate love affair with the act of painting.

Kwint received his training at the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee and studied with well-known artists Plato Prokopis and Robert Von Neumann. His work has been exhibited at the Art Institute-Chicago, the Haggerty Museum of Art (Marquette University), Walker Center (Minneapolis), the Milwaukee Art Museum, the William S. Fairfield Public Gallery (Sturgeon Bay WI), and the Perimeter Gallery (Chicago).

MOWA On The Lake is open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Admission is free. Limited parking is available on the south side of the building.

www.SaintJohnsMilw.org