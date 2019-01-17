“Peter Dahlke: Reclaimed” Opens at the Museum of Wisconsin Art On The Lake at Saint John’s On The Lake Thursday, January 17, 2019.

The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) is pleased to share the mixed media assemblages of artist, Peter Dahlke at MOWA On The Lake located at Saint John’s, 1840 N. Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee. The exhibition will be on display from January 17 through April 16, 2019.

A complimentary reception will mark the exhibit opening

Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 6:45 p.m. in the Museum Gallery. Light refreshments will be served.

In addition, at 7:30 p.m. the artist, Peter Dahlke will give a presentation discussing his work, his background and inspirations.

Dahlke, a Wisconsin native, attended the University of Wisconsin –Milwaukee, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Art Education and a Masters of Fine Arts in printmaking and painting. He taught art at Milwaukee Public Schools and later got into assemblage sculptures. He also enjoys doing work in the areas of acrylic painting, mixed-media and printmaking. Currently, Peter is a member of the Wisconsin Visual Artists and Milwaukee Area Teachers of Art.

From a wild assortment of antiques, toys, tools and assorted visually engaging objects, Wauwatosa artist Peter Dahlke creates mixed media assemblages that delight and engage. While modest in scale, the two dozen works on view reveal an artist whose imagination is enormously lively and provocative.

Dahlke credits his interest in assemblage sculpture upon seeing work from Joseph Cornell, his mentor. While working on a piece, he said, “My constructions usually begin with the box into which I add found objects, moving them around until something of visual interest begins to develop.”

MOWA On The Lake is open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Admission is free. Limited parking is available on the south side of the building.

Saint John’s roots date back to 1868 when the organization was founded as shelter services

by women of the Episcopal Church. Today, Saint John’s is a non-profit organization

with a diverse, inclusive, and vibrant community of over 330 residents.