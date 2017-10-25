Milwaukee collaboration shines a spotlight on mental illness through a powerful

theatrical production with the focus on recovery at MATC

“Pieces: In My Own Voice” shares new insight into life with mental illness, provides resources

for community members to get help, and spreads hope that recovery is possible.

A collaboration of community organizations, health systems, and faith based

organizations announced they will present the 2017 - 2018 season premiere of “Pieces: In My Own Voice,” aperformance that emphasizes the darkness of stigma and struggles of living with a mental illness through spoken word, monologues, music, and dance. The premiere takes place on Wednesday, October 25 at 6:30 p.m. (followed by a post-production Q&A featuring local behavioral health physicians) at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) Cooley Auditorium as the culmination of Mental Health Awareness Day - MKE, day-long programming to raise awareness and decrease stigma around mental illness.

To reserve seats for “Pieces: In My Own Voice,” or to view a full schedule of the day’s events, visit https://mentalhealthawarenessmke.eventbrite.com/.