“Play It Forward for the Holidays” Celebrates Holidays and Door County Community, Benefits Hurricane Relief

On Thursday, December 28 at 7 p.m., Door Community Auditorium (DCA) will present its fifth annual Play It Forward concert, bringing together many of Door County’s favorite musicians to benefit a worthy cause. Through these performers’ donated time, as well as freewill donations collected at the concert, Play It Forward celebrates the warmth and light of the holiday season. This year, donations received at the concert will go to First Book, supporting hurricane relief efforts for children in Puerto Rico.

This year’s lineup includes performances by Deathfolk, Seth Raddatz, Big Mouth Trio, Pete Thelen, Ralph Murre, Terry Murphy and The Cherrypickers, Small Forest, Julian Hagen, Cathy Grier, Dirty Deuce, Ben Larsen, Some Still Standing, Larry “Thor” Thoreson, and Andy Coulson. This diverse and talented list of performers will evoke the best of the holidays with traditional favorites, original tunes and poetry, and festive songs of the season.

A tradition that began in 2013, the Play It Forward concert series reflects the best of Door County life, including the peninsula’s tight-knit community and vibrant music scene. The tradition was inspired by the life and legacy of Bo Johnson, a young Sister Bay resident who died of leukemia in 2012.

Pete Thelen, one of the event’s coordinators, says, “All of us who organize this event look forward to it every year, and we’re always grateful that such a great crop of Door County folks come together to make this show happen. This year looks like it’s going to be one of the best yet!”

Play It Forward will take place at DCA at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 28. There is no charge to attend, but freewill donations are encouraged and will go to First Book, supporting hurricane relief efforts for children in Puerto Rico. DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m. More information is available at (920) 868-2728 or online at www.dcauditorium.org.