“Praying With Their Feet: A Conversation with Bernice King and Susannah Heschel”

The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (JCC)’s and the Milwaukee Urban League announced details about “Praying With Their Feet” – a community program featuring Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Susannah Heschel, daughter of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, for a moderated conversation on the civil rights movement, their fathers’ unique roles in that movement, and their own personal leadership in advancing their fathers’ legacies in the current social environment.

“It is a great privilege to bring these accomplished, exceptional women to Milwaukee and to learn from their experiences, perspectives, and memories,” said JCC President & Chief Executive Officer Mark Shapiro. “Never has it been more clear that we have a responsibility to learn from our shared pasts, to understand the importance of partnership between our communities, and to open the lines of dialogue and confront the challenges Milwaukee faces. This event is a perfect representation of the role the JCC serves in our community – Jewishly and beyond.”

The community event, to be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 4th at the Pabst Theater, will be a free, ticketed event. While limited, two tickets per registered attendee will be available for reservation at jccmilwaukee.org/kingheschel

The program’s title is inspired by a quote from Abraham Joshua Heschel, who marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the Selma Civil Rights March and later wrote, “When I marched in Selma, my feet were praying.” Rabbi Heschel, a professor of Jewish mysticism at the Jewish Theological Seminary of America, authored a number of widely read books on Jewish philosophy and was active in the Civil Rights Movement. Dr. King earned the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through non-violent resistance.