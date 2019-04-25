“Robin Jebavy: Dazzling” Exhibit at Museum of Wisconsin Art On The Lake at Saint John’s

The The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) is pleased to showcase the unique works of artist, Robin Jebavy at MOWA On The Lake located at Saint John’s On The Lake, 1840 North Prospect Avenue in Milwaukee. The exhibition will be on display from April 25 through July 9, 2019.

A complimentary reception and Artist’s Talk will mark

the exhibit opening Thursday, April 25.

The reception begins at 5:45 p.m. in the Museum Gallery,

followed by the Artist’s Talk at 6:30 p.m.in the Cultural Arts Center.

Light refreshments will be served.

Dazzling. Of all the adjectives that might describe Robin Jebavy’s large paintings, dazzling would be perfect. She takes mundane, everyday glass vessels and plates, and renders them in an ethereal kaleidoscope of form, light and color. Her inspiration is equally complex: on a formal level they pay homage to historic 17th century Dutch still life painting as well as stained glass windows in cathedrals. Informally their spectacularly immersive and intriguing compositions invoke a sense of wonder whereupon everyday objects transcend themselves to become something greater than the sum of their parts.

Light Refreshments will also be served at Gallery Night and Day:

Friday, April 26, 5:00–9:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 27, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

MOWA On The Lake is open daily from 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Admission is free. Limited parking is available on the south side of building.

