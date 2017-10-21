Art show and Reception

“Splooshes of Fall”

Lake Country Fine Arts School and Gallery

112 W. Capitol Drive, Hartland, WI 53029

262-367-2900

Featured Artist: Noelle Kraemer

Saturday, October 21, 1pm - 3pm,

The show will remain up through November 15.

This is Noelle’s second art show and sale at Lake Country Fine Arts. Her first show, 2 years ago, was so successful she sold more than half of her paintings. It is with great pleasure that we host her beautiful pieces again.

Since Noelle’s serious car accident during a February snow storm in 2008, and after a long grueling recovery process, she has been painting and loves being able to share her art with others.

She loves to create paintings that make people smile. Her paintings have a vibrance and depth that is hard to capture on a canvas. Splooshing is the term that Noelle made up to describe her brush technique. Her hand isn't able to direct a controlled brush stroke, instead she "splooshes". It is a quick tap of a thick paint filled brush to the canvas. She would like to share her art work with the public during this free art show and reception.

Join the community for inspiring art and tasty refreshments. During the show Noelle will be selling her work and donating 25% of the sales to B.I.R.C., the Brain Injury Resource Center of WI. in Big Bend. The art show will continue from April 25 through May 30th.

For more information please contact Marlene Millevolte, 262-367-2900 or

lakecountryfinearts@gmail.com.