“The Power of Positivity” presented by Martha Dodds Stoner and Carol Peterson

The Wauwatosa Presbyterian Concert Series continues with a concert of Musical and Movie music presented by Martha Dodds Stoner and Carol Peterson.The concert will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, 2366 N. 67th St. Ms Stoner has chosen music that is uplifting and joy-filled and encouraging. The music is composed by many of the best and most famous composers of the theater: Harold Arlen, Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Stephen Sondheim, Pasek and Paul, Irving Berlin, and much more.

Admission charge is $10 for adults and students free.