Arts at the Waelderhaus series: “The Tale of Bunny Cotton-Tail”

Arts at the Waelderhaus, a series of intimate performances at the historic “house in the woods,” welcomes the Fever River Puppeteers who will perform “The Tale of Bunny Cotton-Tail,” on Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m.

With hand-rod puppets, Chuck and Sandye Voight of Hazel Green, Wis., will tell the story of Bunny Cotton-Tail, a rambunctious bunny who burns his paw while reading in bed by candlelight. Based on the Beatrix Potter-like stories of Platteville, Wis. native and author Laura Roundtree, the puppet show will highlight Bunny Cotton-Tail’s adventures in Farmer Jones’ cabbage patch with his friend, Susan Rabbit. A wise old owl, a not-so-wise fox, Bunny’s very patient Mother Bunny, as well as Farmer Jones and his two children will all play roles in this adventuresome story. This show is an especially good introduction to puppet theater for children, however enjoyable for grown-ups as well.

Admission is free, with reservations encouraged due to limited seating. No tickets are necessary. Call the Waelderhaus at 920-453-2851 to reserve your seat, or email us at www.kohlerfoundation.org

The Waelderhaus is managed by Kohler Foundation and offers unique cultural events throughout the year. It’s located at 1100 W. Riverside Dr., Kohler, and is open daily (except holidays) to the public for guided tours free of charge at 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.