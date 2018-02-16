Fresh Perspective Art Collective, the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, and members of Wisconsin Urban Wood are pleased to present an annual group exhibition honoring Milwaukee’s most influential black citizens. “Urban Heroes, Urban Wood” will run from February 16th to March 16th, 2018, at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum, located at 2620 W. Center St., in Milwaukee.

An opening reception will be held on Friday, February 16, from 3-6 p.m. Members of the press will be granted early access for photographs and interviews with the artists from 1-3 p.m. Both the exhibit and opening reception are free of charge.

Artists from Fresh Perspective Art Collective will be featured in the show: Ken Brown, Cri-Edward Chapman, Alicia Christina, Marco Daniels, Darvell Ecford, Nick Eff, Luther Hall, William Harrell, Bennie Higgins, Willie LaMar, Larry Leake, Darron Reed, Bobby Sanford, Jr., Scott Terry, Edward Wade and Willie Weaver-Bey.

The works completed for “Urban Heroes, Urban Wood” together share the story of Milwaukee’s Black Community through paintings and photographs displayed on wood from Milwaukee ash trees. Some of the honored subjects include Isaac Coggs, Eric Von, Al Jarreau, and Ferne Caulker.

“The Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum serves as a resource for all people interested in Wisconsin’s rich African American heritage by encouraging and promoting family, community, and cultural activities,” said Clayborn Benson, founder and executive director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society.

“We are excited to share the stories of Milwaukee’s influential black leaders painted by the members of the Fresh Perspective Art Collective, which evens the playing field for black families by artfully engaging their husbands, fathers, sons, brothers, boyfriends, and grandfathers,” Benson said.

The ash wood panels were cut and processed from urban trees that once grew in the City of Milwaukee. They needed to be removed due to a natural circumstance but live a second life as high-quality Wisconsin Urban Wood lumber. The lumber was formed into substantial panels measuring 30” x 36”, ready to be hung inside or outside. The process of creating the finished, painted panels was a collaborative effort between Wisconsin foresters, sawmill operators, woodworkers, historians, and artists.

“Wood from local trees is a valuable resource that is often overlooked instead of being put to its highest and best use as architectural finish work, furniture, or décor,” said Dwayne Sperber, founding partner of Wisconsin Urban Wood and owner, Wudeward Urban Forest Products. “I, along with other members of the Wisconsin Urban Wood organization, am proud to have partnered with Fresh Perspective Art Collective on this exhibit. In many ways, it is exemplary of the true artistry within our community.”

The Wisconsin Black Historical Society is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.wbhsm.org. For more information on Fresh Perspective Art Collective, visit www.facebook.com/freshperspectiveart. New to the concept of Wisconsin Urban Wood? Check out www.wisconsinurbanwood.org.