100 Lullabies (Lullaby Songs for Refugees) at MIAD

Join us for an experiential storytelling program on Thursday, March 1, 7 p.m., bringing you face to face with artists who grew up during war in the Middle East. Audience members will be invited to sing and record a song of comfort or lullaby in their own language for children who are affected or displaced from their motherland by war. Performers include: Nooshin Hakim Javadi, Pedram Baldari, Aida Shahghasemi, Saeed Hashemi and Katayoun Amjadi.

This program is free and open to the public.

This program supports Humanly Possible: The Empathy Exhibition, on view in MIAD's Frederick Layton Gallery January 12 - March 10. This exhibition is sponsored in part by the Mary L. Nohl Fund of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.