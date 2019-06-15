10th Annual Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival

A Father’s Day favorite tradition returns to Glendale, Wis., June 15 when more than 40 craft brewers from throughout Wisconsin bring their prized porters, pilsners, ambers and ales to the Bayshore Town Center for the 10thAnnual Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival. The much-anticipated craft beer event features more than 120 beer selections that are perfectly paired with food samples designed by local chefs. Live entertainment and mingling with craft brew masters and other beer enthusiasts are some of the highlights of this event.

Hosted by Bayshore Town Center, Welcome to Glendale (the City of Glendale’s Convention and Visitors Bureau), the Wisconsin Brewers Guild, Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront and 87

Events, the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival is the premier Midwestern beer festival, which attracts beer enthusiasts from around the country. The event serves as a fund-raiser for the Wisconsin Brewers Guild, a nonprofit dedicated to promote and maintain standards of excellence in Wisconsin’s brewing industry.

Last year, nearly 2,000 connoisseurs attended the event to sample the craft beer, meet with Wisconsin brewers and enjoy food and entertainment.

As was the case last year, this year the number of tickets to the event is capped at 2,000 so guests have room to mingle with the brewers and take their time to sample the wide variety of beer and food, according to Ann Deuser, executive director of Welcome to Glendale, Glendale’s Convention and Visitors Bureau. She added that despite the cold temperatures, ticket sales were strong and urged those interested in attending to purchase their tickets soon due to the event’s popularity and limited number of tickets sold.

The event is selling tickets at various levels, from the VIP experience at $80 per person, which includes a VIP only area with food pairings and an hour of early entry, to a Food Lover’s ticket, at $25 per person, which includes access to unlimited food sampling, but not including unlimited beer sampling. Rounding out the levels are a Beer Enthusiast ticket at $55 per person, featuring early access to the event, and a General Admission ticket for $45 per person.

All ticket levels include unlimited beer and food sampling, except the Food Lover’s ticket, which doesn’t include unlimited beer sampling.

For more information about the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival, available hotel packages and to purchase tickets, visit www.WisconsinBeerLoversFest.com

When: June 15, 2019

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry Times:

VIP Guest – 12:00 p.m.

Beer Enthusiast – 12:00 p.m.

General Admission – 1 p.m.

Where: Bayshore Town Center

5800 North Bayshore Drive

Glendale, WI 53217