The South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC) announces its 11th annual fundraiser, Soirée: A Party for a Purpose, on Saturday, March 24 at 7 pm. The South Milwaukee Performing Arts Council is hosting the event, which is sponsored by Classic Cargo International. “The word Soirée literally means a party for a purpose,” says Cyndi Kieck, president of the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Council. “Our purpose is to bring people together in celebration of the arts and raise the funds necessary to provide programming that makes a positive impact in education, recreation and the vibrancy of our community.”

The Soirée will feature live musical entertainment from Tom Sorce Group with special guests Janet Planet and Warren Wiegratz, live and silent auctions featuring Wisconsin trip packages, Milwaukee-area arts and entertainment destinations, artwork, a wine pull, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. This year’s venue is the South Milwaukee Knights of Columbus located at 732 Badger Avenue in South Milwaukee. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $75/pair and $40 for a single and may be purchased at www.southmilwaukeepac.org or at the door. Reservations are recommended. All proceeds support South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center’s mission of providing affordable creative, innovative and diverse performing arts and lifelong learning opportunities to people of all ages.