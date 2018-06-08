14th Anniversary Party: Denim and Leather (6pm), Ten Feet Tall (10pm)

NO COVER!-

Friday June 8th 6-10pm Denim and Leather-outside in the tent

Friday June 8th 10pm-2am inside Ten Feet Tall

Saturday June 9th 1pm-5pm The Sociables-outside in tent

Saturday June 9th 6-10pm The Raid outside in tent

Saturday June 9th 10pm-2am- Insane Octane-Inside

Sunday June 10th 1pm-6pm- Goldirocks, The Killer Clowns and Six Pack Sammy-outide in tent

All shows 21+