14th Anniversary Party: Denim and Leather (6pm), Ten Feet Tall (10pm)

Google Calendar - 14th Anniversary Party: Denim and Leather (6pm), Ten Feet Tall (10pm) - 2018-06-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 14th Anniversary Party: Denim and Leather (6pm), Ten Feet Tall (10pm) - 2018-06-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 14th Anniversary Party: Denim and Leather (6pm), Ten Feet Tall (10pm) - 2018-06-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - 14th Anniversary Party: Denim and Leather (6pm), Ten Feet Tall (10pm) - 2018-06-08 00:00:00

Paulie's Pub and Eatery 8031 W. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214

NO COVER!-

Friday June 8th 6-10pm Denim and Leather-outside in the tent

Friday June 8th 10pm-2am inside Ten Feet Tall

Saturday June 9th 1pm-5pm The Sociables-outside in tent

Saturday June 9th 6-10pm The Raid outside in tent

Saturday June 9th 10pm-2am- Insane Octane-Inside

Sunday June 10th 1pm-6pm- Goldirocks, The Killer Clowns and Six Pack Sammy-outide in tent

All shows 21+

Info
Paulie's Pub and Eatery 8031 W. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - 14th Anniversary Party: Denim and Leather (6pm), Ten Feet Tall (10pm) - 2018-06-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 14th Anniversary Party: Denim and Leather (6pm), Ten Feet Tall (10pm) - 2018-06-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 14th Anniversary Party: Denim and Leather (6pm), Ten Feet Tall (10pm) - 2018-06-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - 14th Anniversary Party: Denim and Leather (6pm), Ten Feet Tall (10pm) - 2018-06-08 00:00:00