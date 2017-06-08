Event time: 9:30am-4pm

Lake Lawn Resort is partnering with the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce to bring the 14th annual Cars Time Forgot Car Show to the resort’s lakeside grounds. Nearly 1,000 custom cars, drag cars, stock cars, trucks, motorcycles and other special interest vehicles will be showcased along the shores of Delavan Lake. New this year, the original Mystery Machine from “Scooby Doo” will be on display, courtesy of the Volo Auto Museum, and Andrew Tully’s Wounded Warrior Mustang. The specialty Camaro and Firebird will be popular exhibits for spectators to check out, this 50th anniversary year for both.

Price: Tickets: $25 Parking: $5 Two-night stay package begins at $449