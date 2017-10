×

Each spring, Riverside Park's Urban Ecology Center is THE place to be to meet local farmers who grow food sustainably and learn how to buy directly from them. The annual Local Food and Farmer Open House event has grown since we first organized it ten years ago to help our community connect with local Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), farmers. Now over 1,000 people attend each year, the number of CSA farmers attending is over 20. During the rest of the year, our community can visit the Center and our web site to learn more about CSAs and where to find local farms.

Your connection to Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farmers

Attend a Workshop:

11:30am & 1pm - CSA Basics

Jamie Ferschinger, Urban Ecology Center

12pm & 12:45pm - Cooking from your CSA Box

Annie Wegner Lefort, the Mindful Palate

Lunch available from Milwaukee Localicious