1855 Celebration Lager - Tasting

Tours are in full swing for 2019, and we have a variety of brews on tap that will be sure to delight you. Right now, our innovation lab has brewed us up a special treat. 1855 Celebration Lager is available on tap after your tour!

This commemorative 1855 Celebration Lager is a full-flavored golden lager that will be available for a limited time only in Miller Valley. It is a special, hand-crafted brew indicative of Miller Brewing Company’s long devotion to founder Frederick J. Miller's pursuit of “quality, uncompromising and unchanging.” Frederick Miller created the first 'Miller Time' when he sold his first barrel of beer in the fall of 1855. Today, we invite America's beer drinkers to join us for a taste of that historic moment with this great beer honoring our founder's vision.

1855 Celebration Lager boasts a creamy white head, pleasing malt aroma and a subtle, distinctive taste. It is brewed with Galena CDH Hops, Frederick Miller’s original yeast strain, our own pale malt and Caramel 60 malt. This brew exemplifies the care and craftsmanship in which Miller has taken such great pride in since the brewery's inception and we are excited to share it with you.

Stop by for a tour and a taste. We are confident you will love this beer as much as we do. Our biggest fans will surely want to take some home in our crowler can to-go. See you soon!

Location:

Miller Brewery Tour

4251 W State Street

Milwaukee, WI 53208

414-931-BEER

Cost: Tours $10 per guest 21+

Start Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 10:00 a.m.

End Date: while supplies last

Age Restriction: All ages welcome! Must be 21+ with valid picture ID to sample beer