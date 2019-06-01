On Saturday, June 1st and Sunday June 2nd 2019, the 18th annual 92.1 VTY Country Outta Sight Kite Flight Kite Festival, in Kenosha’s Kennedy Park, presented by 92.1 VTY Country, Kenosha News, the City of Kenosha, the Kite Society of Wisconsin & Illinois, Gift of Wings, Magnum Radio, and WRJN, 1400am radio, and the Wyndham Gardens Harborside Hotel in Kenosha. The event will begin at 10:00 am, through 5:00 pm on both days, with the GRAND LAUNCH of 500 plus kites at NOON.

For the 18th time at this event, The Chicago Fire Precision Kite Team will be performing. They are a precision dual line kite flying team, and they will be performing three times each day. They are the world renowned professional kite flying teams from Chicago. In addition to Chicago Fire, Fire & Ice and the Quad kite team, 180 GO, will also be performing. The giant Kites of Alex Dagenais from Montreal Canada, will be making another appearance with their Super Giant Octopus kite, along with a MEGA 150 ft Octopus kite. NEW THIS YEAR, TWO GIANT 100 FOOT KITE, SHAPED LIKE A FULL SIZE WHALE WILL BE INTRODUCED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN KENOSHA. Milwaukee’s own professional Kite flyer, Paul Koepke, will be performing with FIRE & ICE. Coming back again this year, Connor Doran from America’s Got Talent will be flying Indoors at 2 schools on Friday, May 31st, and on both days of the event at Kennedy Park. Tom and Kathi Deck will be on hand for the seventh time with their giant Bubble machine. This is one of the largest longest running bubble machine in the country.

Kites and food will be available for sale at the park. www.giftofwings.com for more info!