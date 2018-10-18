Celebrity chefs and epicurean enthusiasts will come together at the 18th Annual Kohler Food & Wine Experience at Destination Kohler on October 18-21. The Midwest’s premiere immersive culinary experience will feature dynamic seminars, signature festivities and a brand-new “Spirits District” that engages libation and wine experts from around the world in interactive sampling sessions. The festival program schedule and tickets are now available at www.KohlerFoodandWine.com.

The all-star line-up includes:

Amanda Freitag – Chef, cookbook author and frequent guest on Food Network television programming; Freitag is a regular judge on the TV cooking competition “Chopped” and has battled Bobby Flay on “Iron Chef America.”

Chef, cookbook author and frequent guest on Food Network television programming; Freitag is a regular judge on the TV cooking competition “Chopped” and has battled Bobby Flay on “Iron Chef America.” Marcus Samuelsson – James Beard Foundation award-winning chef and co-owner of New York City’s acclaimed Red Rooster Harlem; Samuelsson was tasked with planning and executing the first State Dinner under the Obama Administration.

James Beard Foundation award-winning chef and co-owner of New York City’s acclaimed Red Rooster Harlem; Samuelsson was tasked with planning and executing the first State Dinner under the Obama Administration. Fabio Viv i ani – Chef and restaurateur best known for his television debut on Bravo’s “Top Chef,” during which he earned the Fan Favorite title. Viviani operates 16 celebrated concepts across the country, including Siena Tavern and Prime & Provisions in Chicago.

Chef and restaurateur best known for his television debut on Bravo’s “Top Chef,” during which he earned the Fan Favorite title. Viviani operates 16 celebrated concepts across the country, including Siena Tavern and Prime & Provisions in Chicago. “America’s Test Kitchen” – The top-rated cooking show on public television, will be represented by cast members: Editorial Director Jack Bishop, Executive Food Editor Bridget Lancaster and Executive Food Editor Julia Collin Davison.

For more information and reservations, call 800-344-2838 or visit DestinationKohler.com. Stay up-to-date on resort news and happenings on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.