1960s Bash
The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
YOU ARE INVITED TO OUR 1960s-THEMED PREVIEW EVENT FOR OUR NEXT PRODUCTION OF THE STAR-SPANGLED GIRL BY NEIL SIMON!
Enjoy food, music, door prizes, and meet the cast as they present a sneak-peak of the show. Dress up in your best hippie or other 60s-style outfit, and be eligible to win the grand prize!
FREE EVENT! KID-FRIENDLY!
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2018
The Underground Collaborative
161 W. Wisconsin Ave Milwaukee WI 53203
(Lower level of the Grand Avenue Mall,
Plankington Building, under TJ Maxx, handicap accessible)
email thecompanyofstrangers@mail.com for more information
"The Star-Spangled Girl” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.