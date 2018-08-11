19th Annual Hank Aaron State Trail 5K Run/Walk

The 2018 Run/Walk route takes you through beautiful Three Bridges Park crossing the Menomonee River, through restored prairie and provides a dramatic view of Miller Park in the home stretch. This route is steeped in history and located along Milwaukee's former rail and industrial corridor. The transformation of this area over the past 20 years is worth visiting over and over again. Come out to support the Hank Aaron State Trail and enjoy the beautiful route. Stick around to enjoy the live band, food, silent auction, and prizes galore! Arguably, one of Milwaukee's best events all summer long!

YOUR RACE PROCEEDS SUPPORT MAJOR TRAIL INITIATIVES, INCLUDING:

- Sending 125 kids to Bike Adventure Camp each summer

- Organizing Stew Crews that keep the trails clean from Spring through Fall

- Art along the trail such as our current project, the Milwaukee Road Monument.

The restoration of the trail and adjacent areas has provided greenspace for recreation, wildlife habitat, and improved ecology; All together, the Hank Aaron State Trail is a unique destination and undeniable community asset for all to enjoy.