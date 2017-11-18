1st Annual FEZtival of Trees

Join us for our first annual Feztival of Trees! Enjoy Holiday Lights, Trees and Treats at a most affordable price! Santa will be here to hear all the kids wishes for Christmas. Admission is $2.00 for adults and children 12 & under are free.

- Fully Decorated trees to be raffled off.

- $500 Wisconsin State Lottery Tree

- 50/50 Raffle

*Drawing of winners and awarding of prizes will be presented at 6pm on Saturday, November 25th. You do not need to be present to win. All winners must pick up trees on Sunday, November 26th, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee, Wisconsin.