2 Wheels for 2 Counties Charity Ride

Proceeds from this ride will be donated to bicycling organizations in Racine and Kenosha Counties. There are ride distances available for recreational cyclists, novice riders, and racers. Choose between 25, 44, 62, and 100-mile routes for your level of enjoyment or challenge. All routes will have looping segments utilizing a wonderful rest stop at Eagle Lake. The ride takes place on lightly travelled paved roads through the gently rolling countryside of Racine and Kenosha Counties. Maps and queue sheets & GPS data available at registration table. Roads will be marked for easy traveling. Registration Fees: $25/person before June 1st $30/person after June 1st