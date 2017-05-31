20 on 10: A Big Bash To Celebrate In Tandem's 20th Anniversary Season

Event time: 6pm-10pm

In Tandem Theatre is turning 20 and what better way to celebrate than with a huge party! On Saturday, June 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., In Tandem Theatre is closing down 10th Street from Michigan Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue to party the night away. Special appearances from In Tandem favorites round out this exciting and unique evening filled with music, food, and a superb silent auction.

Entertainment includes the Dick Strauss Orchestra, the Dick Satan Trio and In Tandem Theatre.

For more information, visit www.InTandemTheatre.org or call the box office at 414-271-1371.

Price: Tickets are available by calling the Tenth Street Theatre Box Office at 414-271-1371 or visiting www.InTandemTheatre.org