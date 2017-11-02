2017 Live in Hope Reception

Milwaukee Athletic Club 758 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Live in Hope will engage more than 200 real estate, financial and philanthropic leaders to network and fundraise to help Mercy Housing Lakefront and St. Catherine Residence provide affordable homes in Wisconsin.

The event will feature a keynote address by Faith Kohler, director of "30 Seconds Away: Breaking the Cycle," a movie that provides an in depth look into the lives of chronically homeless men through their personal stories and everyday struggles. Following the keynote address, Ms. Kohler will join four local experts in a panel discussion exploring solutions to homelessness and addressing the importance of affordable housing for the Milwaukee’s most vulnerable residents.

