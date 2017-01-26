The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Inc., and The Wisconsin African American Women Ltd, will host the 2017 Wisconsin Black Arts Festival, which is an event to celebrate Black History and to feature all facets of Black art and culture, including authors, poets, spoken word artists, dancers and musicians. This epic weekend will also include food and drinks from the best African American restaurants. We are expecting over a thousand people from across the state to participate in this three-day event.

Artists and vendors can visit the 2017 Wisconsin Black Arts Festival page (www.eventbrite.com) or follow the link on The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce page (www.twbcc.com) for more information and to purchase tickets. All artists, entertainment and vendors must register on the Eventbrite page to participate. Please call Sasha J. Parsons at 770-695-7526 for information and any questions you might have.

Event Information

The festival will be held at 3020 W. Vliet Street, Milwaukee, WI 53208

 Day 1 -Friday, February 17, 2017 4pm –Midnight

The Soul Lounge presented by Hansberry Sands Theatre, will be the official launch of this event. There will be performances by talented artists from 8pm –Midnight

 Day 2 Saturday, February 18, 2017 2pm –Midnight

Hosted by Poets Unplugged –Milwaukee featuring an exciting day of food, informative workshops, intriguing art and vendor displays, live entertainment with thrilling performances from the community’s most talented youth and adults.

 Day 3 Sunday, February 19, 2017 2pm –Midnight

Presented by BecomingHER the grand finale will culminate the festival with an explosion of gospel music, fashion artists, vendors, dance, film presentations and live entertainment.

To see the full schedule, please visit www.twbcc.com or The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Admission is $20 for a 3 day pass, $15 for a 2 day pass and $10 per day and available on Eventbrite.

Please call Sasha J. Parsons at 770-695-7526 for information and any questions you might have.

Join The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce to help make the inaugural event a success!