2018 DIORAMA-RAMA-- TUESDAY MARCH 27, 7:00 PM

Time again to celebrate National Diorama Month! The theme this year is “Magical Movie Moments-Cinema of the 70’s”! Whether you lived through the 70’s or only heard about them from your parents this wacky decade has something to offer for everyone! So dust of your Betamax and pick your fave flick from the “Me” decade and join us for the fun! If you are interested in displaying a diorama head to nationaldioramamonth.com to sign up!