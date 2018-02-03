2018 Great Lakes Pet Expo

The Great Lakes Pet Expo is different from most other shows of this magnitude because it is produced by a non-profit organization. It is a benefit for the animals of Wisconsin. All of the proceeds from this event are given back to the animals of Wisconsin by way of the non profit organizations (rescues and humane societies) who care for them. The money is raised through ticket sales and all dollars raised stay in Wisconsin. Tickets are $7 for Adults ($5 from 3PM to 5PM) and Kids 12 & Under FREE! The expo production team is a group of dedicated volunteers who spend countless hours planning and executing a show we’re proud to call our very own. We thank everyone who has attended the show in support of our cause. It is the animals who bring us together and you, the consumer, who make the show possible.